The share price of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) rose to $9.76 per share on Thursday from $9.65. While Genesis Energy L.P. has overperformed by 1.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEL fell by -20.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.95 to $7.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.69% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2023, CapitalOne started tracking Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) recommending Equal Weight.

Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of GEL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Genesis Energy L.P.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GEL is recording an average volume of 351.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a loss of -5.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.67, showing growth from the present price of $9.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genesis Energy L.P. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GEL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GEL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ALPS Advisors, Inc.’s position in GEL has increased by 0.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,305,692 shares of the stock, with a value of $181.97 million, following the purchase of 40,248 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Advisers, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GEL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -807,024 additional shares for a total stake of worth $171.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,350,192.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 158,237 position in GEL. Global X Management Co. LLC sold an additional -0.3 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.78%, now holding 6.01 million shares worth $67.02 million. At the end of the first quarter, RR Advisors LLC increased its GEL holdings by 5.86% and now holds 5.53 million GEL shares valued at $61.7 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. GEL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.00% at present.