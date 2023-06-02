As of Thursday, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:GNW) stock closed at $5.40, up from $5.35 the previous day. While Genworth Financial Inc. has overperformed by 0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNW rose by 33.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.40 to $3.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.38% in the last 200 days.

On September 23, 2016, Wells Fargo started tracking Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) recommending Market Perform.

Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Genworth Financial Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GNW is recording 4.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a loss of -1.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.40, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GNW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genworth Financial Inc. Shares?

The Insurance – Life market is dominated by Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) based in the USA. When comparing Genworth Financial Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GNW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GNW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GNW has decreased by -0.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 67,386,175 shares of the stock, with a value of $391.51 million, following the sale of -295,277 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GNW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.87%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 493,106 additional shares for a total stake of worth $331.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 56,991,261.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 4,627,187 position in GNW. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.83%, now holding 20.67 million shares worth $120.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its GNW holdings by -0.94% and now holds 17.73 million GNW shares valued at $103.02 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. GNW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.50% at present.