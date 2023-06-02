Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) marked $25.10 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $24.02. While Everbridge Inc. has overperformed by 4.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVBG fell by -39.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.97 to $22.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.69% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, Stephens Downgraded Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) to Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Everbridge Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 450.77K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for EVBG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.45%, with a gain of 3.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.20, showing growth from the present price of $25.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVBG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Everbridge Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EVBG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EVBG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EVBG has decreased by -1.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,958,984 shares of the stock, with a value of $130.32 million, following the sale of -74,946 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EVBG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 209,793 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,892,850.

During the first quarter, Fred Alger Management LLC added a 231,499 position in EVBG. ClearBridge Investments LLC sold an additional 24584.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.24%, now holding 1.95 million shares worth $51.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its EVBG holdings by -9.16% and now holds 1.68 million EVBG shares valued at $44.23 million with the lessened -0.17 million shares during the period. EVBG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.00% at present.