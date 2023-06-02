As of Thursday, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADTH) stock closed at $1.80, up from $1.75 the previous day. While AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. has overperformed by 2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTH fell by -80.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.57 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.35% in the last 200 days.

On November 22, 2022, Cowen Downgraded AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) to Market Perform.

Analysis of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ADTH is recording 119.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.37%, with a gain of 19.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.54, showing growth from the present price of $1.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. Shares?

The Advertising Agencies market is dominated by AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) based in the USA. When comparing AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 87.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADTH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADTH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ADTH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 78,551 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,991,362.

During the first quarter, CAZ Investments LP added a 5,070 position in ADTH. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 7692.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.08%, now holding 0.7 million shares worth $1.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its ADTH holdings by 5.77% and now holds 0.66 million ADTH shares valued at $1.0 million with the added 36277.0 shares during the period. ADTH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.30% at present.