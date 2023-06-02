The share price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) rose to $294.75 per share on Thursday from $284.83. While SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 3.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEDG rose by 8.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $375.90 to $190.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.48% in the last 200 days.

On May 05, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) to Buy.

Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SEDG is recording an average volume of 1.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.63%, with a gain of 2.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $373.02, showing growth from the present price of $294.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEDG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SolarEdge Technologies Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Solar sector, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is based in the Israel. When comparing SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 86.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 292.50%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SEDG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SEDG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SEDG has increased by 1.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,793,244 shares of the stock, with a value of $797.83 million, following the purchase of 51,215 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SEDG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.58%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 173,160 additional shares for a total stake of worth $625.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,190,286.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -10,608 position in SEDG. BlackRock Advisors purchased an additional 0.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.67%, now holding 1.63 million shares worth $465.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its SEDG holdings by 82.58% and now holds 1.38 million SEDG shares valued at $393.65 million with the added 0.62 million shares during the period. SEDG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.30% at present.