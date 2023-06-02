Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) closed Thursday at $162.09 per share, up from $157.55 a day earlier. While Axcelis Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLS rose by 161.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $167.36 to $46.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.01% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ACLS is recording an average volume of 576.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.06%, with a gain of 14.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $147.20, showing decline from the present price of $162.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axcelis Technologies Inc. Shares?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market. When comparing Axcelis Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACLS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACLS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ACLS has decreased by -1.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,790,741 shares of the stock, with a value of $566.74 million, following the sale of -75,530 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACLS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.24%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 504,784 additional shares for a total stake of worth $406.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,432,814.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. subtracted a -110,080 position in ACLS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 9186.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.84%, now holding 1.11 million shares worth $130.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its ACLS holdings by 0.16% and now holds 1.04 million ACLS shares valued at $123.05 million with the added 1704.0 shares during the period. ACLS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.