The share price of Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) rose to $17.94 per share on Thursday from $17.27. While Veritex Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VBTX fell by -47.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.22 to $14.88, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.66% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VBTX) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of VBTX’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 110.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Veritex Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VBTX is recording an average volume of 634.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.23%, with a gain of 5.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.40, showing growth from the present price of $17.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VBTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veritex Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) is based in the USA. When comparing Veritex Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VBTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VBTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in VBTX has increased by 2.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,366,115 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.77 million, following the purchase of 192,210 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme made another increased to its shares in VBTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 280,608 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,841,790.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 57,175 position in VBTX. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.33%, now holding 2.69 million shares worth $46.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag increased its VBTX holdings by 4.83% and now holds 2.38 million VBTX shares valued at $40.89 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. VBTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.10% at present.