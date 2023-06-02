In the current trading session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s (KYMR) stock is trading at the price of $26.33, a fall of -10.43% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -33.91% less than its 52-week high of $39.85 and 100.27% better than its 52-week low of $13.15. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.28% below the high and +1.08% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, KYMR’s SMA-200 is $29.31.

It is also essential to consider KYMR stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 34.27 for the last year.KYMR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.70, resulting in an 4.03 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 14 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.36 in simple terms.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR): Earnings History

If we examine Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.7, beating the consensus of -$0.68. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -2.90% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.7 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.68. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -2.90%.

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 11 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.24 and -0.86 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.71 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.78 and also replicates 8.97% growth rate year over year.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.14% of shares. A total of 203 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 105.45% of its stock and 113.56% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC holding total of 5.86 million shares that make 10.59% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 154.37 million.

The securities firm BVF Inc. holds 4.74 million shares of KYMR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.57%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 124.87 million.

An overview of Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) traded 458,221 shares per day, with a moving average of $28.91 and price change of +0.04. With the moving average of $30.30 and a price change of -1.89, about 448,996 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KYMR’s 100-day average volume is 491,928 shares, alongside a moving average of $31.81 and a price change of -0.75.