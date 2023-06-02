Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) closed Thursday at $16.91 per share, up from $16.70 a day earlier. While Air Transport Services Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATSG fell by -44.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.00 to $14.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.74% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2022, Truist started tracking Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) recommending Hold.

Analysis of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ATSG is recording an average volume of 597.07K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a loss of -2.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.67, showing growth from the present price of $16.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATSG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Air Transport Services Group Inc. Shares?

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Airlines market. When comparing Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.69, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -55.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATSG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATSG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. River Road Asset Management LLC’s position in ATSG has increased by 1.24% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,475,108 shares of the stock, with a value of $172.13 million, following the purchase of 104,038 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ATSG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 179,735 additional shares for a total stake of worth $133.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,568,681.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 190,746 position in ATSG. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 17666.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.51%, now holding 3.5 million shares worth $71.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its ATSG holdings by -25.05% and now holds 3.07 million ATSG shares valued at $62.37 million with the lessened -1.03 million shares during the period. ATSG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.43% at present.