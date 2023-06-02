On May 10, 2023, Itau BBA Upgraded VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) to Outperform.

Analysis of VTEX (VTEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

VTEX’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VTEX is registering an average volume of 486.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.36%, with a loss of -2.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.78, showing growth from the present price of $3.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VTEX Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VTEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VTEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re’s position in VTEX has decreased by -28.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,715,399 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.5 million, following the sale of -2,667,027 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, TRUXT Investimentos Ltda. decreased its VTEX holdings by -17.81% and now holds 1.85 million VTEX shares valued at $6.47 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.70% at present.