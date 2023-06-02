A share of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) closed at $0.30 per share on Thursday, down from $0.30 day before. While Energous Corporation has underperformed by -0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WATT fell by -71.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.57 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -64.37% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 01, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann Upgraded Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) to Buy.

Analysis of Energous Corporation (WATT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Energous Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -94.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WATT is registering an average volume of 330.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.12%, with a loss of -11.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.38, showing growth from the present price of $0.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WATT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Energous Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WATT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WATT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 7,860,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.95 million, following the purchase of 7,860,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,992,338.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its WATT holdings by 545.36% and now holds 0.49 million WATT shares valued at $0.18 million with the added 0.41 million shares during the period. WATT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.40% at present.