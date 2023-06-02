In Thursday’s session, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) marked $6.94 per share, up from $6.34 in the previous session. While Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has overperformed by 9.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GLDD fell by -52.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.40 to $4.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.54% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2016, Imperial Capital Downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) to In-line.

Analysis of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GLDD has an average volume of 511.77K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.55%, with a gain of 1.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GLDD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GLDD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GLDD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GLDD has increased by 5.80% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,095,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $34.93 million, following the purchase of 333,927 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in GLDD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 476,407 additional shares for a total stake of worth $23.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,086,004.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -219,033 position in GLDD. Harvey Partners LLC sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.07%, now holding 3.34 million shares worth $19.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its GLDD holdings by 1.43% and now holds 3.25 million GLDD shares valued at $18.6 million with the added 45867.0 shares during the period. GLDD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.