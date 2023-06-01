A share of NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) closed at $17.18 per share on Wednesday, up from $17.02 day before. While NeoGenomics Inc. has overperformed by 0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEO rose by 93.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.54 to $6.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.34% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

NeoGenomics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NEO is registering an average volume of 1.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a loss of -4.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.91, showing growth from the present price of $17.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NeoGenomics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NEO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NEO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in NEO has decreased by -2.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,582,213 shares of the stock, with a value of $286.29 million, following the sale of -546,350 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NEO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 185,728 additional shares for a total stake of worth $199.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,650,386.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC added a 1,269,429 position in NEO. Brown Advisory LLC purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.92%, now holding 6.59 million shares worth $96.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme increased its NEO holdings by 68.03% and now holds 4.9 million NEO shares valued at $71.66 million with the added 1.98 million shares during the period. NEO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.80% at present.