CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) closed Wednesday at $4.17 per share, down from $4.26 a day earlier. While CarParts.com Inc. has underperformed by -2.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRTS fell by -47.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.24 to $3.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.04% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CarParts.com Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PRTS is recording an average volume of 707.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.57%, with a loss of -2.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.70, showing growth from the present price of $4.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CarParts.com Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PRTS has increased by 2.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,729,491 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.68 million, following the purchase of 97,560 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PRTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 167,378 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,211,667.

During the first quarter, Kanen Wealth Management LLC added a 110,256 position in PRTS. Oaktop Capital Management II LP sold an additional -0.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.25%, now holding 2.88 million shares worth $13.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its PRTS holdings by -0.48% and now holds 2.65 million PRTS shares valued at $12.54 million with the lessened 12798.0 shares during the period. PRTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.60% at present.