In the current trading session, Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s (BNED) stock is trading at the price of $1.03, a fall of -25.54% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -68.83% less than its 52-week high of $3.32 and -17.20% better than its 52-week low of $1.25.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BNED’s SMA-200 is $2.1154.

It is also essential to consider BNED stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.05 for the last year.BNED’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.41, resulting in an 6.78 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.00 in simple terms.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED): Earnings History

If we examine Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 1/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.48, beating the consensus of -$0.07. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.41, resulting in a -585.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 1/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.48 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.07. That was a difference of -$0.41 and a surprise of -585.70%.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 27.96% of shares. A total of 95 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 49.85% of its stock and 69.20% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. holding total of 4.81 million shares that make 9.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 7.32 million.

The securities firm Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.0 million shares of BNED, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.81%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 3.05 million.

An overview of Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) traded 196,076 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4665 and price change of -0.4300. With the moving average of $1.5098 and a price change of -0.6100, about 236,818 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BNED’s 100-day average volume is 498,206 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.8011 and a price change of -0.8700.