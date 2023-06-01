In Wednesday’s session, Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) marked $2.81 per share, down from $2.89 in the previous session. While Upland Software Inc. has underperformed by -2.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPLD fell by -78.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.33 to $2.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.45% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Upland Software Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -68.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and UPLD has an average volume of 462.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.88%, with a loss of -14.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.60, showing growth from the present price of $2.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upland Software Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UPLD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UPLD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UPLD has increased by 3.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,463,827 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.04 million, following the purchase of 94,425 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in UPLD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.16%.

At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its UPLD holdings by 33.96% and now holds 1.08 million UPLD shares valued at $3.97 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. UPLD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.80% at present.