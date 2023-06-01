As of Wednesday, DRDGOLD Limited’s (NYSE:DRD) stock closed at $11.57, up from $11.06 the previous day. While DRDGOLD Limited has overperformed by 4.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DRD rose by 72.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.85 to $4.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.87% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

Investors in DRDGOLD Limited will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.33 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of DRDGOLD Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DRD is recording 513.05K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a loss of -0.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DRDGOLD Limited Shares?

The Gold market is dominated by DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) based in the South Africa. When comparing DRDGOLD Limited shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DRD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DRD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in DRD has decreased by -6.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,662,189 shares of the stock, with a value of $71.29 million, following the sale of -497,754 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in DRD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 30,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 878,713.

At the end of the first quarter, US Global Investors, Inc. increased its DRD holdings by 207.32% and now holds 0.61 million DRD shares valued at $6.51 million with the added 0.41 million shares during the period. DRD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.60% at present.