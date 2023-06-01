Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) marked $16.49 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $23.93. While Belite Bio Inc has underperformed by -31.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLTE rose by 13.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.70 to $14.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.76% in the last 200 days.

An average volume of 11.76K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BLTE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.82%, with a loss of -30.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $57.50, showing growth from the present price of $16.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLTE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Belite Bio Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 70.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLTE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLTE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Western International Securities,’s position in BLTE has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 812,098 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.49 million, following the purchase of 333 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 36,439 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 36,439.

During the first quarter, ALPS Advisors, Inc. subtracted a -301 position in BLTE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 696.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.91%, now holding 12464.0 shares worth $0.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd. decreased its BLTE holdings by -29.12% and now holds 7528.0 BLTE shares valued at $0.22 million with the lessened 3093.0 shares during the period. BLTE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.60% at present.