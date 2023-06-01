Currently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s (APE) stock is trading at $1.62, marking a gain of 0.09% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -84.56% below its 52-week high of $10.50 and 149.46% above its 52-week low of $0.65. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -2.83% below the high and +9.65% above the low.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

As well, it is important to consider APE stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.60.

How does AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.17% of shares. A total of 54 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 23.49% of its stock and 23.53% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Jet Capital Investors L P holding total of 1.9 million shares that make 20.43% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.79 million.

The securities firm Tudor Investment Corporation holds 0.9 million shares of APE, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.68%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.32 million.

An overview of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) traded 7,041,887 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6016 and price change of +0.1028. With the moving average of $1.5471 and a price change of +0.1428, about 13,608,873 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, APE’s 100-day average volume is 21,878,365 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7685 and a price change of +0.2628.