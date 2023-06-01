As of Wednesday, Lincoln National Corporation’s (NYSE:LNC) stock closed at $20.92, down from $21.68 the previous day. While Lincoln National Corporation has underperformed by -3.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LNC fell by -64.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.68 to $18.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.98% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Investors in Lincoln National Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lincoln National Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LNC is recording 3.85M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.12%, with a loss of -4.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.38, showing growth from the present price of $20.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lincoln National Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LNC has increased by 14.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,188,097 shares of the stock, with a value of $482.15 million, following the purchase of 2,826,747 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in LNC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.50%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -426,659 additional shares for a total stake of worth $196.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,045,693.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -326,127 position in LNC. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 2.51 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 58.50%, now holding 6.79 million shares worth $147.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dodge & Cox increased its LNC holdings by 1.08% and now holds 4.36 million LNC shares valued at $94.68 million with the added 46379.0 shares during the period. LNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.70% at present.