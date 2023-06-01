As of Wednesday, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COLB) stock closed at $20.03, down from $20.70 the previous day. While Columbia Banking System Inc. has underperformed by -3.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COLB fell by -34.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.53 to $17.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.73% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB)

Investors in Columbia Banking System Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and COLB is recording 2.80M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.18%, with a loss of -6.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.25, showing growth from the present price of $20.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COLB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Columbia Banking System Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COLB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COLB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in COLB has decreased by -2.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,686,185 shares of the stock, with a value of $463.22 million, following the sale of -502,557 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in COLB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,827,231 additional shares for a total stake of worth $357.84 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,752,682.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -974,631 position in COLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold an additional -0.52 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.82%, now holding 8.47 million shares worth $180.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Macquarie Investment Management B increased its COLB holdings by 6.75% and now holds 8.09 million COLB shares valued at $172.91 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period. COLB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.28% at present.