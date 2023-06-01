Within its last year performance, GENI rose by 81.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.82 to $2.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.54% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Genius Sports Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GENI is registering an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.24%, with a gain of 10.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GENI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Genius Sports Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GENI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GENI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Granahan Investment Management, L made another increased to its shares in GENI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,212,557 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,567,728.

During the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort added a 725,274 position in GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas, purchased an additional 0.46 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.71%, now holding 5.7 million shares worth $21.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its GENI holdings by 5.91% and now holds 5.11 million GENI shares valued at $18.96 million with the added 0.29 million shares during the period. GENI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.20% at present.