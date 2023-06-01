Within its last year performance, BEAM fell by -11.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.27 to $28.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.83% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 188.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 962.57K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BEAM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.12%, with a loss of -7.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $67.00, showing growth from the present price of $31.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEAM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beam Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BEAM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BEAM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in BEAM has increased by 4.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,573,429 shares of the stock, with a value of $263.29 million, following the purchase of 360,298 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BEAM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 107,291 additional shares for a total stake of worth $190.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,217,361.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,229 position in BEAM. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. purchased an additional 1.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 42.25%, now holding 4.09 million shares worth $125.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its BEAM holdings by 44.22% and now holds 3.95 million BEAM shares valued at $121.34 million with the added 1.21 million shares during the period. BEAM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.10% at present.