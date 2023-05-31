Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) marked $12.02 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $12.47. While Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -3.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DAWN rose by 109.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.35 to $5.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.26% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 849.46K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DAWN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.87%, with a loss of -9.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.56, showing growth from the present price of $12.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DAWN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DAWN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DAWN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in DAWN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,080,461 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,566,365.

During the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. added a 929,322 position in DAWN. Braidwell LP purchased an additional 1.91 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 153.49%, now holding 3.16 million shares worth $39.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its DAWN holdings by 0.74% and now holds 3.11 million DAWN shares valued at $38.51 million with the added 22847.0 shares during the period. DAWN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.90% at present.