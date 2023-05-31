Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) closed Tuesday at $1.38 per share, down from $1.58 a day earlier. While Sify Technologies Limited has underperformed by -12.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIFY fell by -34.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.46 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.29% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sify Technologies Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SIFY is recording an average volume of 101.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 20.25%, with a gain of 11.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIFY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sify Technologies Limited Shares?

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is based in the India and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Telecom Services market. When comparing Sify Technologies Limited shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -90.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIFY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIFY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Schroder Investment Management Lt’s position in SIFY has decreased by -43.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 442,930 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.54 million, following the sale of -336,656 additional shares during the last quarter. Schroder Real Estate Investment M made another decreased to its shares in SIFY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -11.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -48,330 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 355,153.

During the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC subtracted a -50,657 position in SIFY. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 598.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.34%, now holding 0.18 million shares worth $0.22 million. SIFY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.20% at present.