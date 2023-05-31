As of Tuesday, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock closed at $1.09, down from $1.20 the previous day. While Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -9.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH)

One of the most important indicators of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -103.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SHPH is recording 1.35M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 35.63%, with a gain of 5.83% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHPH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHPH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd.’s position in SHPH has decreased by -37.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,600 shares of the stock, with a value of $40590.0, following the sale of -14,500 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in SHPH during the first quarter, downing its stake by -48.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -10,016 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17860.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,824.

During the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC subtracted a -485 position in SHPH. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC sold an additional 12429.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its SHPH holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 SHPH shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 11772.0 shares during the period. SHPH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.