Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) marked $3.66 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $3.97. While Niu Technologies has underperformed by -7.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIU fell by -50.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.60 to $2.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.30% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Niu Technologies’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 516.13K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NIU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.21%, with a loss of -17.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.70, showing growth from the present price of $3.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NIU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Niu Technologies Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NIU has decreased by -1.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,413,201 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.26 million, following the sale of -18,518 additional shares during the last quarter. DWS Investment GmbH made another increased to its shares in NIU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 54.35%.

At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Securities LLC increased its NIU holdings by 70.65% and now holds 1.03 million NIU shares valued at $3.84 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. NIU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.00% at present.