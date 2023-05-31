A share of Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ:NIR) closed at $1.80 per share on Tuesday, up from $1.65 day before. While Near Intelligence Inc. has overperformed by 9.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NIR fell by -81.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.65 to $1.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -79.01% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Near Intelligence Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NIR is registering an average volume of 500.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.89%, with a loss of -5.26% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Near Intelligence Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) is based in the USA. When comparing Near Intelligence Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -546.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 90.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NIR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NIR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 5,852,099 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.68 million, following the purchase of 5,852,099 additional shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners, made another decreased to its shares in NIR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -57.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -864,375 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 635,625.

During the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC subtracted a -46,279 position in NIR. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 3035.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.17%, now holding 13665.0 shares worth $36622.0. NIR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.62% at present.