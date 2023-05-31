A share of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) closed at $3.88 per share on Tuesday, up from $3.83 day before. While Latham Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWIM fell by -55.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.02 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.16% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Latham Group Inc. (SWIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Latham Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SWIM is registering an average volume of 447.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.26%, with a gain of 10.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.36, showing growth from the present price of $3.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latham Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in SWIM has increased by 3.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,154,046 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.83 million, following the purchase of 218,368 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SWIM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 40,240 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,352,792.

During the first quarter, Columbia Management Investment Ad added a 353,400 position in SWIM. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.81 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -30.03%, now holding 1.89 million shares worth $4.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme increased its SWIM holdings by 37.20% and now holds 1.71 million SWIM shares valued at $4.13 million with the added 0.46 million shares during the period. SWIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.50% at present.