Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) marked $0.61 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $0.56. While Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has overperformed by 8.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SOLO fell by -62.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.87 to $0.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.99% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 700.27K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SOLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.99%, with a gain of 12.41% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 9.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SOLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SOLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in SOLO has increased by 2.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 535,175 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.27 million, following the purchase of 10,666 additional shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Mana made another increased to its shares in SOLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 32,042 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 307,611.

During the first quarter, Ergoteles LLC subtracted a -286,011 position in SOLO. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -0.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -67.41%, now holding 0.17 million shares worth $89197.0. SOLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 9.00% at present.