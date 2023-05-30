Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) marked $0.15 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.16. While Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. has underperformed by -4.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRKN fell by -84.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.36 to $0.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.95% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 10.29M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CRKN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.20%, with a loss of -10.29% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.95%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRKN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRKN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Geode Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CRKN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.87%.

CRKN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.80% at present.