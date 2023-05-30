Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -35.95% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.39. Its current price is -96.34% under its 52-week high of $38.00 and -19.18% more than its 52-week low of $1.72. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -82.08% below the high and +4.62% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SMFL’s SMA-200 is $14.22.

Additionally, it is important to take into account SMFL stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.24 for the last tewlve months.

How does Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL): Earnings History

If we examine Smart for Life Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$5.43, beating the consensus of $0. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$5.43 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 29.64% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 9.98% of its stock and 14.19% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC holding total of 5896.0 shares that make 0.32% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 8107.0.

The securities firm HRT Financial LP holds 1734.0 shares of SMFL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.09%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2384.0.

An overview of Smart for Life Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) traded 4,062,978 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.28 and price change of -1.86. With the moving average of $4.67 and a price change of -6.44, about 1,644,033 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SMFL’s 100-day average volume is 827,315 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.32 and a price change of -10.41.