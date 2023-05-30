Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) marked $1.92 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.68. While Quhuo Limited has overperformed by 14.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, QH fell by -43.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.30 to $1.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.18% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 97.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Quhuo Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.33M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for QH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.63%, with a gain of 9.71% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Quhuo Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in QH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in QH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 41,428 shares of the stock, with a value of $61935.0, following the purchase of 41,428 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its QH holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 QH shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 426.0 shares during the period. QH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.