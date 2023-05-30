In Friday’s session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) marked $1.13 per share, up from $1.05 in the previous session. While Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 7.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGY fell by -88.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.50 to $0.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.76% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PGY has an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.46%, with a gain of 27.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.82, showing growth from the present price of $1.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Tiger Global Management LLC’s position in PGY has decreased by -30.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 43,631,359 shares of the stock, with a value of $37.83 million, following the sale of -19,369,965 additional shares during the last quarter. GIC Pte Ltd. made another increased to its shares in PGY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 46.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 13,645,957 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 42,867,434.

During the first quarter, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt added a 713,728 position in PGY. EJF Capital LLC sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.95%, now holding 15.71 million shares worth $13.62 million. PGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.20% at present.