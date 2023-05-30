The share price of Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) rose to $6.44 per share on Friday from $5.99. While Ouster Inc. has overperformed by 7.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OUST fell by -69.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.00 to $3.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.59% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 100.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ouster Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -121.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OUST is recording an average volume of 834.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.61%, with a gain of 26.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.79, showing growth from the present price of $6.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OUST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ouster Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OUST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OUST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OUST has increased by 21.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,850,117 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.55 million, following the purchase of 331,752 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in OUST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -81,333 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,671,540.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 66,336 position in OUST. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional 27127.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.08%, now holding 0.51 million shares worth $1.8 million. OUST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.90% at present.