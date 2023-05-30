In Friday’s session, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) marked $5.17 per share, down from $5.18 in the previous session. While Ocean Biomedical Inc. has underperformed by -0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA)

Ocean Biomedical Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OCEA has an average volume of 2.54M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 33.32%, with a gain of 2.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.70, showing growth from the present price of $5.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCEA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocean Biomedical Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCEA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCEA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Polar Asset Management Partners,’s position in OCEA has increased by 296.97% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,275,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.2 million, following the purchase of 2,450,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC made another increased to its shares in OCEA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1,259.49%.

OCEA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.30% at present.