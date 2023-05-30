Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.98% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.84. Its current price is -98.03% under its 52-week high of $42.75 and 16.71% more than its 52-week low of $0.72. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -66.00% below the high and +18.06% above the low.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MULN’s SMA-200 is $7.2417.

MULN’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.39, resulting in an 2.31 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Earnings History

If we examine Mullen Automotive Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2021, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.25, slashing the consensus of -$0.75. In other words, it beat the consensus by $2, resulting in a 266.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2021, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $1.25 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.75. That was a difference of $2 and a surprise of 266.70%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Ownership Details

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 3.3 million shares that make 1.91% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.76 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 2.95 million shares of MULN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.71%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.46 million.

An overview of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) traded 34,715,344 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2402 and price change of -1.0175. With the moving average of $2.0257 and a price change of -2.5300, about 22,582,824 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MULN’s 100-day average volume is 15,704,788 shares, alongside a moving average of $4.6787 and a price change of -7.5375.