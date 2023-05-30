Within its last year performance, CISO fell by -96.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.00 to $0.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -89.24% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of CISO Global Inc. (CISO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CISO Global Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CISO is recording an average volume of 3.92M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.39%, with a loss of -2.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CISO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CISO Global Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 58.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CISO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CISO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CISO has decreased by -40.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,407,792 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.3 million, following the sale of -950,105 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CISO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 37.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 279,565 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,026,651.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 165,102 position in CISO. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 5811.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.70%, now holding 0.83 million shares worth $0.18 million. CISO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.60% at present.