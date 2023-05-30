The share price of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) rose to $11.30 per share on Friday from $9.72. While Innodata Inc. has overperformed by 16.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INOD rose by 89.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.90 to $2.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 128.02% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Innodata Inc. (INOD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Innodata Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and INOD is recording an average volume of 242.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.75%, with a gain of 14.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing decline from the present price of $11.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INOD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Innodata Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INOD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INOD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in INOD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.59%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 6,796 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.72 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,166,595.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -5,800 position in INOD. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 21913.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.54%, now holding 0.46 million shares worth $3.05 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its INOD holdings by -10.99% and now holds 0.28 million INOD shares valued at $1.86 million with the lessened 34730.0 shares during the period. INOD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.70% at present.