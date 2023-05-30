In Friday’s session, TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) marked $1.50 per share, up from $1.48 in the previous session. While TeraWulf Inc. has overperformed by 1.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WULF fell by -48.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.76 to $0.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.04% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -17.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WULF has an average volume of 3.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.48%, with a loss of -3.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WULF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TeraWulf Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WULF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WULF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WULF has increased by 147.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,374,281 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.35 million, following the purchase of 3,801,289 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WULF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 105.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,730,074 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,368,650.

During the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. added a 1,730,128 position in WULF. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 295.22%, now holding 1.51 million shares worth $2.69 million. WULF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.60% at present.