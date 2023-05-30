Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) closed Friday at $0.95 per share, up from $0.85 a day earlier. While Angion Biomedica Corp. has overperformed by 11.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANGN fell by -24.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.04 to $0.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.02% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Angion Biomedica Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ANGN is recording an average volume of 59.09K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.27%, with a gain of 20.23% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Angion Biomedica Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in ANGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.88%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -50,402 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.75 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 982,743.

ANGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.10% at present.