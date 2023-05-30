Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR)’s stock is trading at $0.28 at the moment marking a fall of -14.12% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -97.95% less than their 52-week high of $13.40, and 37.16% over their 52-week low of $0.20. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -69.43% below the high and +31.17% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SFR’s SMA-200 is $4.6557.

Further, it is important to consider SFR stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.39.SFR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.04, resulting in an 112.07 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.57% of shares. A total of 14 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 19.47% of its stock and 20.61% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holding total of 3.11 million shares that make 18.23% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.87 million.

The securities firm Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc holds 3.07 million shares of SFR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 17.98%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.86 million.

An overview of Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) traded 3,684,003 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3783 and price change of -0.5702. With the moving average of $0.5873 and a price change of -0.4778, about 2,328,253 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SFR’s 100-day average volume is 1,331,125 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0830 and a price change of -1.2120.