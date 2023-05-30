GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 6.67% from the previous close with its current price standing at $6.88. Its current price is -88.90% under its 52-week high of $62.00 and 66.18% more than its 52-week low of $4.14. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -40.58% below the high and +40.85% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account GCT stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.41 for the last tewlve months.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 4.11. GCT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.39, resulting in an 1.40 price to cash per share for the period.

How does GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT): Earnings History

If we examine GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.29, slashing the consensus of $0.09. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.2, resulting in a 222.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.29 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.09. That was a difference of $0.2 and a surprise of 222.20%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 52.32% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 25.25% of its stock and 52.95% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 45667.0 shares that make 0.15% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.29 million.

The securities firm Marshall Wace LLP holds 37752.0 shares of GCT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.12%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.24 million.

An overview of GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) traded 2,067,944 shares per day, with a moving average of $5.57 and price change of +1.42. With the moving average of $5.55 and a price change of +1.73, about 893,042 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, GCT’s 100-day average volume is 540,974 shares, alongside a moving average of $5.54 and a price change of +1.33.