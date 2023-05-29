Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) marked $0.60 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.60. While Missfresh Limited has underperformed by -0.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MF fell by -89.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.32 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -69.50% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Missfresh Limited (MF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 306.33K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MF stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 29.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.40%, with a loss of -17.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $126.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Missfresh Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. HRT Financial LLC’s position in MF has increased by 306.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 242,030 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.31 million, following the purchase of 182,554 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, IBI Mutual Funds Management increased its MF holdings by 4.12% and now holds 101.0 MF shares valued at $131.0 with the added 4.0 shares during the period. MF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.12% at present.