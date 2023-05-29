Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) marked $1.02 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.00. While Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited has overperformed by 2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 184.77K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JZ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.63%, with a loss of -3.73% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Shares?

The China based company Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) is one of the biggest names in Education & Training Services. When comparing Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 92.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -105.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 31,347 shares of the stock, with a value of $40124.0, following the purchase of 31,347 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another decreased to its shares in JZ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -71.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -7,460 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3785.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,957.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -27,574 position in JZ. Two Sigma Investments LP sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its JZ holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 JZ shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 11470.0 shares during the period. JZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.28% at present.