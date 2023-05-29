As of Friday, Torrid Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:CURV) stock closed at $2.50, down from $2.51 the previous day. While Torrid Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURV fell by -53.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.29 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.82% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Torrid Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CURV is recording 208.44K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.06%, with a loss of -8.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.31, showing growth from the present price of $2.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Torrid Holdings Inc. Shares?

The Apparel Retail market is dominated by Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) based in the USA. When comparing Torrid Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 82.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CURV has decreased by -3.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 800,541 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.74 million, following the sale of -28,473 additional shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co. LP made another increased to its shares in CURV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 410.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 448,003 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 557,250.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,569 position in CURV. Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 752.87%, now holding 0.38 million shares worth $1.3 million. CURV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.00% at present.