Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) marked $3.02 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $3.18. While Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. has underperformed by -5.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MHUA fell by -61.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.49 to $2.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.68% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 127.26K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MHUA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 28.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.80%, with a loss of -12.21% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. Shares?

The China based company Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) is one of the biggest names in Medical Instruments & Supplies. When comparing Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -67.90%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MHUA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MHUA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 39,128 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.14 million, following the purchase of 39,128 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in MHUA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.43%.

At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Securities LLC decreased its MHUA holdings by -10.29% and now holds 1038.0 MHUA shares valued at $3737.0 with the lessened 119.0 shares during the period. MHUA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.