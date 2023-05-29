As of Friday, Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock closed at $1.05, down from $1.08 the previous day. While Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (ILAG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 144.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ILAG is recording 563.85K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.73%, with a loss of -7.16% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ILAG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ILAG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.’s position in ILAG has increased by 6.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $8184.0, following the purchase of 400 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 6,046 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7981.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,046.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC subtracted a -9,430 position in ILAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional 21100.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. At the end of the first quarter, Ground Swell Capital LLC decreased its ILAG holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 ILAG shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 13672.0 shares during the period. ILAG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.