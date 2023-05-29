Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) marked $1.74 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.83. While Citizens Inc. has underperformed by -4.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIA fell by -50.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.52 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.96% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Citizens Inc. (CIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Citizens Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 100.83K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CIA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.64%, with a loss of -27.80% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Citizens Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CIA has increased by 2.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,103,242 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.39 million, following the purchase of 44,807 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CIA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.48%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,888 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 807,094.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -154,178 position in CIA. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 48677.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.22%, now holding 0.45 million shares worth $0.93 million. CIA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.90% at present.