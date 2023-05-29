A share of urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) closed at $1.29 per share on Friday, down from $1.33 day before. While urban-gro Inc. has underperformed by -3.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UGRO fell by -78.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.12 to $1.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.47% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of urban-gro Inc. (UGRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

urban-gro Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UGRO is registering an average volume of 93.13K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.50%, with a loss of -23.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze urban-gro Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UGRO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UGRO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AWM Investment Co., Inc.’s position in UGRO has increased by 0.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 842,855 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.64 million, following the purchase of 5,607 additional shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC made another decreased to its shares in UGRO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -17,150 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 552,347.

At the end of the first quarter, Degroof Petercam Asset Services S increased its UGRO holdings by 184.62% and now holds 0.17 million UGRO shares valued at $0.32 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. UGRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.40% at present.